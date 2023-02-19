Kaspa (KAS) Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $129.09 million and $2.42 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.06 or 0.00425670 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,025.56 or 0.28197127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,756,542,018 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

