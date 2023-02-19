KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441,815 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of KE worth $39,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KE by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 267.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

NYSE BEKE opened at $18.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

