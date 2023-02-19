Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Kelly Services Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.
Kelly Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is -18.52%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered their price target on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
