Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Kelly Services Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is -18.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered their price target on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.