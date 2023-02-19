Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 416,091 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 104,498 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.67 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

