Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Holdings Cut by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,361 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 613.33%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

