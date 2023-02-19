Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,732 shares of company stock worth $323,008. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE KMI opened at $17.73 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

