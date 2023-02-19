Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -0.10. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $354,637.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 101,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 357,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.