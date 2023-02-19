Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -0.10. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $17.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $354,637.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.
