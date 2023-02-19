Kokoswap Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $86.75 million and approximately $2,452.76 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001362 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

