Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

ADRNY stock opened at €31.82 ($34.22) on Wednesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €24.80 ($26.67) and a 52 week high of €33.62 ($36.15). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

