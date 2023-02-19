Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.24

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.53. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 141,627 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on KKPNY. Bank of America raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.55 ($3.82) to €3.20 ($3.44) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

