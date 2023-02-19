KonPay (KON) Price Hits $0.0800

KonPay (KON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. KonPay has a market cap of $115.25 million and approximately $19.34 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One KonPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

