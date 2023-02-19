KonPay Price Tops $0.0799 on Top Exchanges (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $115.10 million and $21.54 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KonPay has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

