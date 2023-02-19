Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,050 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Cohu by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cohu by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cohu by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

