Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 961.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.26.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

