Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,612,000 after purchasing an additional 313,621 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after buying an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $115.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.