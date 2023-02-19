Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 123.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4,919.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 461.0% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the third quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.7 %

About MercadoLibre

Shares of MELI opened at $1,100.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,011.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $945.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.82.

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.