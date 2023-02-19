Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 789 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 123,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,608. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

NYSE CRM opened at $165.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.80. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.