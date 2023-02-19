Kujira (KUJI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $351,534.23

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Kujira has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $69.43 million and $351,534.23 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00424021 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,935.90 or 0.28090105 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.63941252 USD and is down -6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $268,212.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.