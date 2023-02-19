Kujira (KUJI) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Kujira has a total market cap of $67.39 million and approximately $303,625.95 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002534 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kujira has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.63941252 USD and is down -6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $268,212.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

