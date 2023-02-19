Lake Street Capital Raises Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Price Target to $26.00

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ELMD opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 million, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.48. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Electromed during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

