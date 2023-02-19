Land Securities Group plc (LDSCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDSCY. Peel Hunt raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 575 ($6.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 700 ($8.50) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $685.00.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

Further Reading

