Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

