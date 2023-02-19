Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Holdings Decreased by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,636 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Leafly were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Leafly in the first quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leafly in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leafly Stock Performance

LFLY remained flat at $0.63 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 236,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,761. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.32. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

