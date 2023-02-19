Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 123,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.20.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $92.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $149.88.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

