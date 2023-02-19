Linden Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.60. 630,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,317. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $453.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

