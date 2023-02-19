Linden Advisors LP Sells 340,258 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Linden Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 609,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,258 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIII. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 805,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 28.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 360,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KIII traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,424. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

