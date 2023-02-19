Liquity USD (LUSD) Market Cap Reaches $229.20 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $229.20 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 228,832,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

