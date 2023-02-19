Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,130.18 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $1,130.18 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 777,046,669 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 777,016,918.7084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00430284 USD and is up 19.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $991.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.