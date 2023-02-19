Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

LTHM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Price Performance

Shares of LTHM opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Livent has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Livent will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Livent by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Livent by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,824,000 after purchasing an additional 316,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.