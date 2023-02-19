Locus Chain (LOCUS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $473,949.66

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $89.44 million and approximately $473,949.66 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00423438 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,886.93 or 0.28049320 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network."

