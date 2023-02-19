London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,408 ($114.20).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,700 ($117.75) to GBX 9,940 ($120.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($111.68) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($121.39) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($127.46) to £102 ($123.82) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 1.1 %

LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,614 ($92.43) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,230 ($75.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,612 ($104.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The firm has a market cap of £42.22 billion and a PE ratio of 4,532.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,388.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,722.22.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

