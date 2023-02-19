LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $112.81 million and $28.36 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

