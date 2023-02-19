Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the building manufacturing company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Louisiana-Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Louisiana-Pacific has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

LPX stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

