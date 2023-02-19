Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.59 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $50.59 million and approximately $56,607.78 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00044779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00018910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00216773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,434.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001573 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $87,746.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

