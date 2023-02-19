MaidSafeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $63.46 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $63.46 million and approximately $972.10 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

