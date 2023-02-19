Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Position Lowered by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,974 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 521.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.86 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

