Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $262.45 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $35.88 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after buying an additional 179,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,133,000 after acquiring an additional 129,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $1,867,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

