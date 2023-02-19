Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,565 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $26,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of -275.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.