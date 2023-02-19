Mask Network Price Hits $4.03 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $4.03 or 0.00016424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $275.01 million and approximately $115.03 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00423883 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,886.97 or 0.28078772 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

