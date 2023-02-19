MasTec’s (MTZ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2023

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $122.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.50.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $100.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.