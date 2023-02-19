Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.38. Materion has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Materion will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

