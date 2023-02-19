Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Mdex has a market cap of $99.88 million and $19.72 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mdex has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,639,377 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

