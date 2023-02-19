Melius Downgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Neutral

Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.56.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after acquiring an additional 638,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 285,836 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

