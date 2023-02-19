MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $88.56 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $88.56 million and $47,430.49 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

