MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Tops $179.51 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $40.36 or 0.00165217 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $179.51 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00018972 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00216818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,427.07 or 1.00000446 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 41.37697183 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $7,057,773.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

