MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 795 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

MNST stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.12.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.