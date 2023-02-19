MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $111.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

