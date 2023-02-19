MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Allstate by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Allstate by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Allstate by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 257,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,102,000 after buying an additional 44,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

ALL opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.93. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.91%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

