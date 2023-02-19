MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.79.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $219.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.