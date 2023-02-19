MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

